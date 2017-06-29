Here’s How To Get Zendaya’s Sleek Ponytail In 5 Minutes

Zendaya has been super busy traveling the world to promote her new movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ yet at every photo call, she looks perfect! Get her sleek and sexy pony look below!

Zendaya ALWAYS looks picture perfect but at every Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, she seems to step up her game! At the red carpet in New York City on June 25, she rocked a sleek, tight ponytail and it was amazing. Her look is super easy to copy at home. Just use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner and rough dry — I like the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Flat iron your hair for an extra sleek and chic look. Use a comb to make a sharp side part, and comb hair over. Pull into a tight, low ponytail. Meanwhile, to smooth out edges and frizz, use a gel like the It’s a 10 Miracle Defrizzing Gel. This formula is pretty lightweight and tames fly-aways perfectly.

Zendaya’s makeup was equally gorgeous. She is a COVERGIRL ambassador, so you can copy her look with drugstore products — love that! Get a similar, totally affordable look by starting with the COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation in Classic Tan. For dramatic eyes, use the truNaked Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes followed by the NEW Total Tease Mascara in Very Black. Get beautiful brows with the NEW Easy Breezy Brow Powder Kit in Rich Brown. Apply a hydrating balm or a light pink gloss to finish your Zendaya-inspired look.

Zendaya rocked the opposite hair look — big, voluminous curls — at the Los Angeles premiere on June 28, where she looked STUNNING and so gorgeous in a pink Ralph & Russo Couture gown. We love both looks!

HollywoodLifers, will you try to copy Zendaya’s tight, sleek ponytail?