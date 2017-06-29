Corinne Olympios Ends Investigation & Reveals If She’ll Return To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

‘My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction,’ Corinne Olympios said in a lengthy statement on June 29.

Here’s the full statement Corinne Olympios released, revealing that she will not return to Paradise, but is pleased with the changes made to the production:

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.

My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.

I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

We know that filming of season four has been resumed, as photos were surfaced of the cast drinking and hooking up in Mexico. DeMario Jackson, who was at the center of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal with Corinne after a drunken hookup in the pool, has also recently told his side of the story, defending Corinne for all the hate she’s been getting.

“The minute you release this black man’s face and this white girl’s face, before either of us commented on it, I was already like a rapist and I was like, excuse my French, a n—er, a monkey, and she’s a whore and a slut,” he told E! in a sit down. “They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with Nick. People were just angry, like it was like black people didn’t like her and white people didn’t like me, and people were mad because instead of waiting for the facts to come out.” When asked if he’d return, he said “I have not thought about that.aAt this moment I don’t care about that. I don’t care about anything but my family. This whole experience was humbling.”