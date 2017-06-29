Who’s Competing On ‘Battle Of The Network Stars?’ 5 Things To Know About The Reboot

‘Battle of the Network’ stars is back! The TV reboot will feature your favorite network stars facing off in epic competitions. Before the June 29 premiere, here’s everything you need to get you up to speed.

1. Who is competing on the Battle of the Network Stars premiere? There will be two 5-member teams of network stars competing each week. The June 29 premiere, which will air on ABC at 9 p.m. ET, is pitting stars of TV sitcoms and TV kids against each other. The TV sitcoms team includes Perfect Strangers’ Bronson Pinchot, 58, Roseanne’s Tom Arnold, 58, Full House’s Dave Coulier, 57, The Goldbergs’ AJ Michalka, 26, and Growing Pains‘ Tracey Gold, 48. The TV kids team includes Blossom’s Joey Lawrence, 41, High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, 28, Modern Family’s Nolan Gould, 18, and The Facts of Life’s Kim Fields, 48, and Lisa Whelchel, 54.

2. This a reboot of a classic TV shows. The Battle of the Network Stars revival is based on the ’70s and ’80s television show that started in 1976 and ran for 13 years. The reboot will be a nostalgic throwback to the original series. Twenty performers who were on the original show are among the 100 competitors who will be participating in the reboot. How exciting!

3. What are the celebrities going to be doing? The TV stars from several different networks, eras, and genres of TV will be participating in athletic games like Tug of War, Archery, Kayak Relay, Obstacle Course and Dunk Tank, where are all from the site of the original series. The show takes place at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

4. Who else is competing on the show? Fresh off the Pretty Little Liars finale stars Keegan Allen, 27, and Brant Daugherty, 31, will be on the TV sex symbols team later this season. They’ll be facing off against Nick Lachey, 43, Vanessa Lachey, 36, Jack Osbourne, 31, and more. There’s also going to be a TGIT reunion this season! Scandal’s Cornelius Smith Jr., 35, and Joshua Malina, 51, will competing as well as How To Get Away With Murder’s Matt McGorry, 31.

5. Who is hosting? The hosts for Battle of the Network Stars are Mike Greenberg, 49, and Joe Tessitore of ESPN. Cassidy Hubbarth, 32, and Cari Champion, 42, of ESPN will be the sideline reporters. Super Bowl 50 winner DeMarcus Ware, 34, and MMA fighter/Olympian Ronda Rousey, 30, will be the team captains.

HollywoodLifers, will you watch Battle of the Network Stars? Let us know!