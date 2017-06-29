Amazon Prime Day 2017: When It Is & What To Expect

Get ready, because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner & you’re not going to want to miss out on a single deal. Every year the Prime Day deals get better & we have the details on when it is & what you can expect!

This year’s Amazon Prime Day will be on July 11th and we could not be more excited! This mark’s Amazon’s 3rd annual Prime Day, aka, the best day of the entire year. So, what exactly is Prime Day? It’s Amazon’s “annual deals event just for Prime members, with awesome prices on everything you’re into.” With “hundreds of thousands of deals, new deals starting as often as every five minutes, and special offers across everything included with Prime—from music and video to reading and voice shopping.”

The deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, so you’re going to want to sign up before the big day.you can sign up for a Prime membership on or before July 11th. Plus, even though Prime Day is on the 11th, deals start at 9PM ET on July 10th so you can get a bit of a head start, and they will run for 30 hours, ending at 3 AM ET on July 12th. There will be new deals offered every five minutes, plus, Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime, said that this year’s Prime Day goal is to get “a record number of shoppers.”

What can we expect?

– The company stated, “Amazon is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory but once again, the TV deals will likely sell out.”

– Amazon granted Prime access to 12 new countries & they can all participate this year.

– Amazon will have Pre-Prime Day deals that will start to roll out on July 6th at 1 AM ET, where there will be one deal a day leading up to the big event.

What do you guys think of this year’s Amazon Prime Day? Are you as excited as we are?