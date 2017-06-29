‘Game Of Thrones’: Spoilers, Major Plots & More You Need To Know Before Season 7 Premieres

The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere is just a few short weeks away! From the premiere date to the plot points that will change the course of the show, here are answers to all your season 7 questions!

*When does season 7 premiere? Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. The premiere will be a whopping 59 minutes long. That’s 59 minutes of no commercials and nothing but Game of Thrones. Season 7 will feature the longest and shortest episodes. The season 7 finale will be about 90 minutes long, showrunner David Benioff confirmed to EW. One episode will be the series’ shortest at 50 minutes.

*How many episodes will season 7 be? There’s not as much Game of Thrones left as you might think. Season 7 will only be 7 episodes. All the previous seasons have been 10 episodes. The eighth and final season will only be 6 episodes. At least we’re getting longer episodes!

*There will be major battles in season 7. Forget the Battle of the Bastards, Game of Thrones season 7 will feature more insane battle scenes. The two trailers for season 7 have given us a glimpse at the epic battles ahead. TIME’s Dan D’Addario was on the Game of Thrones set and revealed that there is “battle whose sheer scope, even before being cut together with the show’s typical brio, dazzled me…” The characters are preparing for two wars in season 7. There’s one war against the White Walkers and another for the Iron Throne.

*All the Starks are probably reuniting. The remaining members of the Stark family — Arya, Sansa, Bran, and Jon Snow — haven’t all been in the same scene together since season 1. That’s probably going to change in season 7. The four remaining Starks all stood tall on Entertainment Weekly’s Game of Thrones cover. Sansa and Jon Snow reunited in season 6, and Arya was seen making her way back to Winterfell by the end of last season. The showrunners also confirmed to EW that there will be a “whole bunch of reunions.”

*Daenerys and Jon Snow will meet for the first time. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. These two fan favorite characters will be crossing paths for the first time ever. Paparazzi photos were taken of the two filming a scene together in Oct. 2016. Will they team up to take down Cersei? We’ll just have to wait and see!

