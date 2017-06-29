Beyonce’s Mom Tina Teases ‘Big Announcement’ From Superstar: Will We See Twins Soon?

Does Tina Knowles know something we don’t?! Beyonce’s mom trolled fans with news of an upcoming ‘amazing new announcement’ from Bey. Will we FINALLY see her babies?

Tina Knowles, 63, is just gushing about her daughter Beyonce, 35, on June 29. The Knowles matriarch took to Instagram to praise Queen Bey for her charity work, like any proud mama would. “I am soo proud of all the amazing charity work my baby is doing through her foundation #beygood,” she applauded along with a cute pic of Bey. “Come by and checkout the booth at Essence Music Festival this weekend in New Orleans Louisiana.” See Bey and JAY’s baby shower.

However, Tina didn’t stop there. She gave fans a little EXTRA reason to show up to the festival. “The booth is called (Beygood) come and see what amazing new announcement that she’s about to make.” New announcement?! Considering she JUST gave birth to her twins with JAY-Z a week earlier, we can only hope and pray that she’s going to finally show off her new babies! “She is helping to change the world! I am a proud mom!!!!❤️”

Of course, the announcement might have nothing to do with Bey’s family and everything to do with her charity. The last announcement Beygood made was the 2017-2018 Formation Scholars, a group of 4 young women who were awarded a new merit scholarship for college. Beyonce created the scholarship on the anniversary of Lemonade’s release to “encourage and support young women who are bold, creative, conscious, confident and unafraid to think outside the box.” That certainly was a helpful step toward changing the world, so we can’t wait to see what’s next.

