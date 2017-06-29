QUIZ: Do You Deserve An Invite To Taylor Swift’s Annual 4th Of July Party?

If you’re a loyal Taylor Swift fan, then you’re very aware that the ‘Out Of The Woods’ singer throws the most epic Fourth Of July parties. But only an elite group of people end up attending. Are you hip enough to deserve an invite? Find out!

We’d kill for an invite to one of Taylor Swift‘s epic Fourth Of July parties, so we can only assume you would too! Not only are her annual get togethers typically attended by A-list stars and total hotties, but the fun-filled parties often includes sparklers, bonfires, giant waterslides, body paint and more! Doesn’t that sound amazing?

As we said, only Taylor Swift’s favorite people get invited to her July 4 party, so in order to receive an invite you’d have to be pretty tight with the “Out Of The Woods” singer. We know, we know — as a fan, you already consider yourself pretty tight with T-Swizzle, right? Us too. But do you really deserve an invite to her party? Take our quiz above and find out!

Remember Taylor’s 2016 party, when she and Ed Sheeran sang Britney Spears‘ “Baby One More Time”? That was epic! Her then-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston, 35, was also present, and she cuddled up on his lap during a cute photo-op with married couple Blake Lively, 28, and Ryan Reynolds, 39. We’re not exactly sure how Taylor’s going to top her 2016 party, but considering the fact that each of her new albums are better than the last, we have faith that this year’s party will be Taylor’s best one ever!

