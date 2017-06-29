Shia LaBeouf Whips It Out To Pee In The Ocean On The Set Of His New Movie — See Wild Pic

Shia LaBeouf got caught with his pants down on the set of his new film ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’, showing off a little more than he probably intended. His penis was totally visible while he peed in the ocean!

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of Shia LaBeouf‘s transformer during what he surely assumed was a private moment on the set of The Peanut Butter Falcon on Tybee Island in Georgia. The actor, 31, was taking a break during downtime on set, and whipped it out to pee in the Atlantic Ocean. He probably didn’t bargain for the internet seeing pretty much everything when he was just trying to pee in peace. You can see the censored photo below; the originally is just a little too racy for HollywoodLifers!

Scruffy-bearded Shia is dressed pretty grungy in a dirty, formerly white tee and fraying denim shorts. Fingers crossed that this is his costume for the film, and not what he rolled up to set in! The Peanut Butter Falcon also stars Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 27 — and yes, she was there that day! Their upcoming film sounds really interesting. It seems like a modern day take on “Huckleberry Finn”; this time, it’s about a kid with down syndrome who escapes from his nursing home to achieve his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He connect’s with Shia’s character, a small-time criminal who becomes his friend and wrestling coach. Sounds awesome!

It’s always nice to see Shia filming something again, though this a lot more of Shia than we expected to see! He’s recently made the news for his tireless, passionate anti-Trump protests. He created a brilliant public art project behind the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York shortly after the election. It was a live stream that was intended to run for four years that anyone could come and vent to. But it went wrong when a literal nazi came to start sh*t with the actor. Shia wound up getting arrested for assault for defending himself against hate speech.

He was also reportedly kicked out of a bowling alley in Los Angeles April after screaming at someone he called a “f**king racist.” The video of their altercation is insane! No one can argue that Shia isn’t one of the most fascinating people in Hollywood.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Shia whipped it out? Let us know!