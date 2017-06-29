Rob Lowe Claims He Came Face-To-Face With Bigfoot & Thought He Was ‘Going To Be Killed’

Has the legendary Bigfoot been found…by Rob Lowe? Ahead of the debut of ‘The Lowe Files,’ the ‘Parks And Recreation’ star claims he met the ‘wood ape’ and the encounter had him fear for his life!

If “The Truth Is Out There,” it may just have been uncovered by Rob Lowe of all people. The 53-year-old actor said that while he was filming his new A&E series, The Lowe Files (debuting on Aug. 2) he did what no other paranormal investigator or amateur cryptozoologist has done: find Bigfoot. “We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the ‘wood ape,’ which is in the Ozark Mountains,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.” When asked if this encounter was terrifying, Rob said that he thought he wasn’t going to survive I! “I was lying on the ground, thinking I was going to be killed.”

“We’re 100 miles from the nearest town,” Rob said, describing the scene when he came face-to-face with the creature many have called Sasquatch or Bigfoot. “We spent 45 minutes on the most rugged, brutal mountain trails. It’s one in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons, then something starts approaching our camps…[someone] that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed.”

As for what happened when Rob met the invader, fans will have to tune into The Lowe Files. Specifically, this reveal is shared for the one-hour season finale. However, the rest of the series promises to be worth the watch. Rob and his sons, Mathew Lowe and John Lowe, investigate an alien base in the ocean, talk to a shaman and investigate more paranormal events over the nine-episode season. “[These are] really cool, interesting, outrageous, literally unbelievable stories being investigated. If you put Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo, you’d get the tone of this show,” Rob says. Sounds like a winner!

“I grew up watching Leonard Nimoy’s In Search Of… I loved it. People always ask me what my guilty pleasure is on television, and my guilty pleasures are Ancient Aliens and Finding Bigfoot,” Rob added. .”I don’t hate-watch them, but I also don’t watch them as a total believer. I watch them hoping to believe, because a world in which Bigfoot exists and aliens exist, to me, is more interesting and fun. That’s the spirit of our show.” You better believe Fox Mulder and Dana Scully will be setting their DVRs to record The Lowe Files. The series premieres on Wednesday Aug. 2 on A&E.

What do you think about Rob Lowe confessing that he saw a “wood ape,” HollywoodLifers? Are you excited to see his new series?