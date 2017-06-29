Rob Kardashian Gushes Over His Summer Love & ‘Watermelon Baby’ Dream: See Sweet Pic

Rob Kardashian cannot get enough of his precious baby girl Dream, and it’s not hard to see why. The star recently showed off his daughter dressed head-to-toe in watermelon getup, & we’re dying from cuteness overload!

OMG, Dream Kardashian, 7 months, is SO adorable! And her dad Rob Kardashian, 30, just loves showing her off to the world. Taking to Instagram on June 28, the reality star posted yet another gorgeous photo of his and Blac Chyna‘s, 29, little girl, and in it, she looks beyond ready for summer! “My watermelon baby haha I love HER 🍉🍉😆😍😍😭🍉🍉,” Rob captioned the precious image of Dream, which shows her sporting a dress with — you guessed it — watermelons on it. In the photo, Dream’s also rocking a tiny watermelon sunhat, and seriously, she looks like a doll!

We’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of baby Dream either. “The cutest Kardashian baby yet. I♡her!!” one fan commented on the pic. Another gushed, “And who wouldn’t be crazy in love, she is so pretty and adorable.” For Rob’s first Father’s Day on June 18, the new dad took his little girl to Disneyland and Chyna accompanied the two. “Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙,” he captioned a snapshot of Dream in a Minnie Mouse hat.

Clearly Rob is head-over-heels for his mini-me daughter. But despite the love he has for her, apparently he and her mom are NOT getting back together any time soon. After all, during their Disneyland trip, Rob and Chyna were reportedly at each other’s throats the entire time.“Rob and Chyna could not stop bickering as they made their way around Disney,” a witness told Life & Style. “They were sniping at each other the entire time.” Yikes! Looks like not even Dream can reunite these two at this point.

