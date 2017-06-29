Rob Kardashian’s Still ‘Caught In Blac Chyna’s Web’: Spoiling Her With Expensive Gifts

Poor Rob Kardashian! No matter how hard he tries, he just can’t get over his ex Blac Chyna. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s showering her with gifts to win his baby mama back.

When it comes to love, it’s a one way street when it comes to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s relationship. While the 30-year-old sock designer is still crazy about his former fiancee, she’s just playing games with his heart. “Rob is still completely caught in Blac’s web, he wants things to work out between them so badly. Dream is the biggest piece of the puzzle, he can’t stand the idea of a horrible custody battle and hardly ever seeing his baby girl,” a Kardashian family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the couple’s nearly eight-month-old daughter. Rob absolutely loves that little girl with every ounce of his being, constantly posting pictures on his social media showing off his happy and growing only child.

“He’s still in love with Chyna too, there’s no denying that. But Blac is very manipulative with him, one minute she’s all warm and fuzzy and having sleepovers and the next day she’ll be ice cold. He’s constantly trying to please her and win her love, mostly with expensive gifts,” our source adds. Chyna does love the finer things in life, as Rob did all he could to shower her in luxury items when they were together. Who can forget the$200K purple customized Lamborghini that he bought her!

Kris Jenner, 61! While Rob’s using wallet to try to get to Chyna’s heart, it doesn’t seem to be working. The exes reunited for his very first Father’s Day at Disneyland and it was reportedly a total disaster, as the two bickered the entire time . Whatever is going on between the former couple hasn’t seemed to affect their little girl one bit, because they both love sharing pics of her on social media and she is hands down the smiliest baby we’ve ever seen . She’s got a mom and a dad who adore her, as well as all of affections of her Kardashian/Jenner aunties and proud grandma, 61!

