Rihanna & New BF Hassan Jameel Have Already Said ‘I Love You’ To Each Other

Actions speak louder than words — except when those words are “I love you.” It’s what every girl wants to hear in a relationship and Rihanna, 29, has already got that in the bag when it comes to her new billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. “They’ve been seeing each other for a while now and have already said ‘I love you’ to each other,'” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna thinks he’s tall, dark, handsome and unlike anyone she has ever dated before. She loves that he spends all of his time devoted to her and making her happy.” Wait a minute, so Hassan is rich, attractive, and a major sweetheart?! We can’t deal.

Insiders say they’ve actually been dating for a couple months, but how did RiRi manage to keep it under wraps? Maybe the secret lies with having an international romance! The “Sex With Me” singer and the Middle Eastern hunk were first spotted together in Spain on June 27, when photos surfaced of them sucking face in a hot tub on a private patio. The next day, when they had their clothes on, Rihanna and Hassan strolled around town, grabbed some coffee, and even checked out a flower shop. Of course he spoiled her with the most beautiful bouquet!

If their whirlwind romance sounds too good to be true, you might be Team Naomi Campbell is this situation. The supermodel, who was linked to Hassan in July 2016, is seriously fuming over Rihanna dating her ex-fling and has no doubt in her mind that they’ll break up in the foreseeable future. Naomi has experienced Hassan’s affection first hand and, just by simple observation, knows Rihanna struggled with Chris Brown and Drake. Catfight!

