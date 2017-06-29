Paris Hilton Poses In Sexy Lingerie To Debut New Line: See It & Find Out When You Can Shop It

Paris Hilton is launching a lingerie line & we’re freaking out! She posed in her bra & underwear in a slew of sexy photos & you have to find out all the details on the new collection, here!

That’s hot! Paris Hilton, 36, is launching a lingerie line and we’re not surprised in the slightest. She posted sexy shots of herself posing in her new collection and she looks drop-dead! Paris posted a photo of herself modeling the new line in a royal blue and black floral print bra with matching underwear, suspenders, and fishnets, with the caption “She’s all about mystery, adventure & risk. And her heart was wild & full of magic…” The debut of her Paris Hilton Lingerie line comes just a day after she announced her new clothing line. Is there anything Paris can’t do?

Paris literally launched an empire overnight, announcing via Instagram her shoe line and homeware line. “Loving the ad campaign for my new #ParisHiltonHomeHomeware line rocking my new clothing line & @ParisHiltonFootwear,” she posted. Then, the next day she posted a pic of herself in a crushed velvet pink dress announcing Paris Hilton Clothing, while her most recent announcement is her lingerie line. Paris’s new lines of clothing, shoes, jewelry, watches and sunglasses were all designed by her and we can’t wait to shop for everything.

In the sexy lingerie photos, Paris shows off her new line in a slew of different bras and underwear, all while wearing fishnet stockings and thigh-high socks from her Paris Hilton collection with Calzitaly. So what can we expect from the new lingerie line? Tons of lace, push-up bras, velvets, silk, suspenders, and so much more.

We cannot believe that Paris launched a ton of clothing lines overnight and we can’t wait to shop the latest collections! What do you guys think of this exciting news?