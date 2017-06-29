Niall Horan Begs Katy Perry To Stop ‘Being Mean’ After She Accuses Him Of Hitting On Her

Poor Niall Horan! After Katy Perry revealed that the singer continuously tries to flirt with her, he sent her a public plea begging to be friends. Watch here!

Katy Perry, 32, totally put Niall Horan, 23, on blast during an interview earlier this week — but it was all out of love! “Niall’s amazing, I love him. I see him around all the time,” she gushed. However, she also revealed he may want more out of the pair’s relationship than she does. “He’s always trying to, like, get my number to, like, maybe flirt with me?” she continued. “But I’m like, I could babysit you! I’m like your mom!” Awww! Well, Niall had the opportunity to respond to Katy when the hosts of The Project asked him if he had a message for her on June 29.

“Katy, please stop being mean to me!” Niall begged, laughing. “She’s just finding any excuse now just to patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend!” Okay, so it seems like whatever’s going on between Katy and Niall here is just a big joke and a total love-fest. Niall definitely didn’t shoot down the possibility of being more than friends with the popstar, though. “She’s talking like she’s about 55 years older than me,” he said. “She’s not that much older than me.” Nine years is nothing — just ask Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, who’s ten years older than him!

Niall has actually known Katy for years — she was a guest judge on The X-Factor when he auditioned as a solo artist at just 16 years old. Thanks to the 32-year-old giving Niall her nod of approval, he was able to move on in the competition, and was eventually placed in One Direction. “She’s one of my favorite people that I know,” Niall gushed. “I wish every body could be friends with Katy. She’s hilarious.” Watch the interview here:

We chat to @NiallOfficial about Capitol Records, his friendship with Katy Perry and if he'll come back to Oz! #ProjectNiall #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/GVrDgEHPFx — #TheProjectTV (@theprojecttv) June 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Katy is too old for Niall?