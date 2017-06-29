Melania Trump Stands By Donald’s Side After Defending Him & His Vicious Mika Brzezinski Tweets

After a stint in NY, Melania Trump returned to D.C., where she helped Donald welcome the president of South Korea to the White House. Just hours earlier, she defended Donald’s Twitter tirade directed at MSNBC News host Mika Brzezinski.

The First Lady is back. Melania Trump, 47, returned to the White House today to help President Donald Trump, 71, greet the president of South Korea and his wife. Her show of solidarity followed a statement from Melania backing her husband’s decision to attack Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough, 54, and Mika Brzezinski, 50 in yet another early morning Twitter rant. He crudely claimed that Mika “was bleeding badly from a face-life” during a meeting he had with the talk show pair months ago.

“As the First Lady has stated publicly, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, shared. It’s a surprising response from an individual who has chosen fighting cyber-bullying as their key issue. Similarly, the White House’s Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that President Trump was merely standing up for himself after the morning talk show regularly criticized his presidency. “He was simply pushing back in terms of defending himself,” she stated, according to AOL News.

Besides Trump’s disturbing story, he also leveled mocking nicknames at the commentators in his rant, calling them “Psycho Joe” and “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika.” In the hours since, social media has erupted decrying the president’s particularly personal attack. Via The Hill, MSNBC released a statement in response to Trump’s tweets: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

