Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Goes Topless & Shows Off Booty In New Pics

She’s letting it all hang out! Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her sexy side when she posed topless for provocative photos posted on her Instagram page on June 29. See the racy snaps here!

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, wasn’t shy when she took to Instagram on June 29 to post a series of sexy beach photos including one in which the gorgeous singer is topless. The photos appear to be from her recent vacation spot in Marbella where she spent quality time with her footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, 25. In the highly talked about photo, Leigh-Anne can be seen with a straw hat on her head. She’s wearing a striped bikini bottom but no top and is covering her chest with her hands while looking off to the side at some sand and clear blue waters. See some of the sexiest photos of Leigh-Anne in Little Mix here!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Leigh-Anne’s upper body up close and personal. The gorgeous star had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction back in 2015 and flashed her nipples while wearing a see-through shirt. She’s also known for wearing some pretty revealing outfits on stage during her Little Mix performances so we’re not entirely shocked with her shared risque images. Whether she’s frolicking on a beach or flaunting her stuff on stage, it seems her body never fails to be toned and in shape!

Leigh-Anne is back to work with her Little Mix crew. The talented British group who got their start on the popular singing competition show, The X Factor, wowed crowds with their performance of “Wings” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert. They also recently made headlines for becoming the first female band ever to win Best Live Act at the Silver Clef Awards. We’d say between her successful music career and thrilling personal life, Leigh-Anne is definitely living it up and we’re rooting for her every step of the way!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Leigh-Anne’s sexy photos? Tell us here!