Liam Payne Dresses To Impress Queen Elizabeth & The Royals In Drool-Worthy New Pic

Liam Payne suited up to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry! He looked utterly dashing! Is this the hottest photo of him ever?

Liam Payne dressed to the nines to meet Queen Elizabeth, 91, on June 29. Not only did Liam meet the Queen of England, he also got introduced to Prince Harry, 32! We’re sorry, but that’s just too much hotness in one room. The 23 year-old looked so sexy in his dark suit and tie. His glasses totally gave him a Clark Kent/Superman vibe. Liam covered up most of his tattoos, but we still spotted the ones on his hand. We haven’t stopped swooning ever since we saw this photo! Liam couldn’t stop gushing about his royal moment and it was beyond adorable.

“An absolute honour to meet the Queen today on such a fantastic occasion. Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @queensyoungleaders, hear their stories and how they are helping to rebuild and preserve a sometimes broken world🙏🏼,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram. The event spotlighted young people between the ages of 18 and 29 who have taken strives to improve their communities. Liam wasn’t one of the 60 honorees, but he definitely looked thrilled to there!

The former One Direction member recently sang on the “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” cover for The London Community Foundation. The remake of the Simon & Garfunkel song was made with Liam and more than 50 other artists was put together by Simon Cowell, 57. The X Factor creator explained that he wanted to find a way to help those affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. Liam sang the line, “I’m on your side,” and his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson came in right after with, “I will lay me down.” It was such a beautiful way to raise money for those affected by the heartbreaking June 14 fire.

HollywoodLifers, did you think Liam looked super hot in his suit?