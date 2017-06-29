Kris Jenner & David Foster Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ During ‘Intimate’ Meal

Kris Jenner was spotted having dinner with David Foster in LA, and they managed to sneak in a little PDA when they thought no one was looking, according to eyewitnesses! Was this a date or just a nice meal between friends?

This is juicy! Amid rumors that she split with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37, Kris Jenner grabbed a bit to eat with music mogul David Foster, 67. The 61-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch reportedly held hands with David, and even kissed him on the cheek, according to eyewitnesses at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s who spoke to Page Six. But before jumping to conclusions, it’s completely possible that this was just a case of two longtime, close friends having a nice meal together. Kris and David go way back, and the reason why is absolutely crazy.

Kris and David are connected in the most awkward way. David used to be married to Linda Thompson, 67, from 1991 to 2005. If that names sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the mother of Brody Jenner, 33, and Brandon Jenner, 36. Yes, she’s the ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner, 67! So that means that Kris was allegedly on a date with the ex-husband of her ex-spouse’s ex-wife. We totally understand if you can’t keep up with that love quadrangle!

Caitlyn and Linda were married from 1981 to 1986, and, as you know, she married Kris in 1991 and they divorced in 2015. So that makes both Kris and David the ex-stepparents of the two younger Jenner boys. To add another tangled layer to this family — David was also married to Yolanda Hadid, 53, the mother of Gigi Hadid, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20! In a twisted sort of way, Gigi and Bella are kind of related to friends Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kris Jenner, 21!

You might remember the Jenner boys lives during their mother’s marriage to David from their reality show Princes of Malibu. That 2005 show followed their wild and crazy lifestyle and adventures with BFF Spencer Pratt, now 33 (Brody’s costar on The Hills, too — this is so complicated), as they annoyed straight-laced David. Instant classic.

Despite not being seen together for several months, Kris and Corey are apparently still going strong. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY in March, the couple were laughing off breakup rumors and having “tons of sex.” TMI! Corey was spotted with a mystery blonde at the beginning of June though…Hopefully it’s just like Kris and David’s dinner — just an outing with a pal!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris and David are dating, or are they just friends? Let us know!