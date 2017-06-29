Kim Kardashian Fears Kanye West May Have Another Breakdown If He Starts Touring Again

Leaving so soon? Even though Kanye West is hyped about hitting the road and touring again, his wife Kim Kardashian fears he may have another breakdown! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why the reality star is worried that he’s ‘flirting with disaster.’

Kanye West, 40, is reportedly aiming to start touring again in early 2018. The rapper’s team wants to put on a stellar production for his fans all over the world after his cancellations, but they’re waiting for him to give the “green light.” Even though Yeezy’s creative juices are flowing, his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, wants him to tread lightly in the wake of his hospitalization. “Kanye is really excited about going back on the road touring and his overconfidence is freaking out his wife Kim,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She worked her ass off to put him back together after his last tour failure…and now he is flirting with disaster.”

“With two little ones at home, and more hopefully on the way, she doesn’t know if she can go through another Kanye meltdown,” our insider added. “She loves her husband and doesn’t want him hurt again. Kim is so happy about all the progress Kanye has made recovering from his last episode, but the unknown worries her. She has no idea how difficult touring can be for Kanye and she fears he may not be strong enough to handle the grind. She just wants him to take things slow and put his health and family first.”

Kanye cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour and stayed out of the spotlight for months after his shocking hospitalization in Nov. 2016. However, Yeezy “is physically and mentally back,” sources tell TMZ. He’s reportedly even “better than they’ve ever seen him.” The rap legend is supposedly “focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, Kim has been very outspoken about their desire to have more children. The reality star and her beau have reportedly hired a surrogate to expand their family. They’re already proud parents to children North, four and Saint, 19-months, and time will tell if their dreams come true. Yeezy’s got big things on horizon, so 2018 might be a big year for the happy couple!

