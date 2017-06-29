How To De-Puff Under Eye Bags In 15 Minutes — Kendall Jenner’s Tip

If you’re like me, your summer is filled with happy hours, long nights, and tons of fun! Unfortunately, looking puffy and tired is the opposite of fun — so copy Kendall Jenner’s under eye trick right here.

No matter how much sleep I get, I always feel like I look a little puffy. Blame it on the rosé. Since I still have to get up early every day for work and to walk my little puppy, I need some help in the beauty department. Luckily, Kendall Jenner just revealed her go-to trick on her website. She wrote: “One of the easiest ways to fake a full night’s sleep is Estée Lauder’s Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask. I always pop them on before any big event. Below, my makeup artist, Mary Phillips, spills on why they’re so great and how she used them on me before the Met.”

Mary adds, “I like to pop these into the fridge or freezer so they have a cooling effect. After taking off Estée Lauder’s Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, I massaged the remaining serum into Kendall’s skin and a little bit into her neck and chest. The results are fabulous — she looks radiant, de-puffed and glowing.” I absolutely LOVE putting things in the fridge, especially in the summer. You can chill moisturizer, serum, eye gels — almost anything — for an extra cooling benefit.

Mary also loves OLLY gummy vitamins for healthy skin and hair. Her summer beauty secrets: “I drink a ton of water so I don’t get dehydrated. I make sure to keep Herban Essentials towelettes, a good eye cream, and OLLY’s Flawless Complexion vitamins on hand.” Feeling good and looking good! That’s the key to a great summer!

HollywoodLifers, will you try Kendall Jenner’s under eye trick?