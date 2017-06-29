John Mayer Finally Responds To Ranking As Katy Perry’s No. 1 Lover — But It’s Not What You’d Expect

Katy Perry claims that John Mayer is the man behind the best sex she’s ever had, but how does HE feel about her revealing this to the world? Just wait until you see what the singer said about the compliment!

John Mayer, 39, isn’t one to shy away from uncomfortable subjects like sex. His ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry, 32, was asked to rank her exes on their sexual performance during her 72-hour Witness World Wide live stream on YouTube in early June 2017, and she named John at the top of the list. While news that John is good in the sack doesn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone, it seems the guitarist isn’t exactly thrilled with his ex for making such a bold statement about him. “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” John told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Wednesday, June 28. Hmm.

John continued with, “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.” In short it seems that John doesn’t want to waste time talking about his personal life and/or his ex when he could be talking about his music. It also seems like he’s throwing a little shade at Katy’s age and/or maturity by pointing out their 7-year gap. Either way, he’s definitely not commenting on Katy ranking how he is in bed — even if she was complimentary of his skills.

What’s funny about this is that John once did the very same thing to another ex: Jessica Simpson. In a 2010 interview with Playboy magazine, John referred to his ex as “sexual napalm” and then, “Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f–kin’ snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f–k you, I would start selling all my sh-t just to keep f–king you.'” Ironically enough, John would have been 32 at the time of the interview.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about John’s response to Katy’s ranking? Comment below, let us know!