Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Fuel Romance Rumors Again After Being Pictured In LA

Could it be?! Nobody keeps a low profile like Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx when it comes their rumored relationship, but some new photos of the A-listers have fans convinced they were both headed to a romantic rendezvous!

For four years, stories have swirled about Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, supposedly going on clandestine European getaways and meeting up for secret dates. Sometimes, disguises were even used to keep their profiles extra low! Well, some new photos have surfaced of the possible pair strolling around Century City Mall in Los Angeles, reigniting the rumor mill! The photos reveal Jamie relaxing outside the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles with some luggage, and E! News has the details on their exact locations. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF KATIE & JAMIE!

The Django Unchained star looked like he was waiting to be picked up or perhaps meet up with…someone. Less than a mile away, Katie was spotted walking through the mall’s parking lot. Both were spotted solo and dressed super casually. Now, although these two weren’t photographed together, calling this a coincidence feels like a stretch considering the years of rumblings about their rumored relationship! Head over here for pics of the Dawson Creek alum through the years!

As we previously reported in April, Katie is tired of all the sneaking around and is ready to “go public” with their love. In the years following her tumultuous divorce from Tom Cruise, 54, Katie was reportedly bent on keeping her love life to herself. But, thankfully, those fears have lessened with time. “Katie and Jamie are finally getting to a place in their relationship where they are feeling free and proud of their love. They have been secretly dating for years and until recently have kept their passion for each other behind closed doors,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Could 2017 be the right time to throw open those doors!?

