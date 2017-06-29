‘Jumanji’ Is Not The Board Game You Remember — Watch First Sequel Trailer

The Rock is cooking a ‘Jumanji’ sequel, and he premiered the very first trailer for the highly anticipated film — also starring Nick Jonas — during CinemaCon. Get ready to play the game!

Yes, you read that correctly — Jumanji, the beloved 1995 film starring Robin Williams — is back. In what producer and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, is calling a “continuation” of the original, we enter the world of Jumanji in a way we never have before. Here’s your very first look at the trailer for the film, whose full name is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released on December 20, 2017. Although this is the first time the trailer has debuted online, a longer trailer originally premiered in March 2017 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now that it’s out we are totally freaking out with excitement — it looks AMAZING!

As you can see, Jumanji is no longer a board game — it’s gone digital. When four high school students (Alex Wolff as well as young newcomers Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner) discover the dusty old video game one day, they quickly find themselves sucked into the Jumanji jungle as the avatars they chose back in their own reality. The body-switch is jarring on it’s own, but just wait until they realize what they’re up against! The four teenagers are up for the challenge of a lifetime as they are forced to navigate the real, life Jumanji jungle before it’s too late and they are stuck there forever. Oh, and let’s not forget that they do get a little help from their handsome jungle friend, portrayed by Nick Jonas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world — pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a stupid and girl crazy jock (Johnson); football jock Fridge becomes a tiny Einstein (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unatheletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the Planet Earth with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the Jumanji trailer? Are you excited to see it and if so, why? Comment below, let us know how you’re feeling!