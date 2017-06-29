How To Wear A Corset Belt Like Kylie Jenner: Outfit Tips For Pulling Off The Edgy Trend

The corset belt is a sexy trend that seems to be everywhere we turn, but what outfit should you wear it with? Since it can be a bit tricky to style, we consulted celeb stylist Brad Goreski who offered up his tips for mastering the trend in an effortless way.

From casual oversized tees worn as dresses to sexy little slips and even clining midis, the celeb set loves to accentuate their waists with corset belts! The belt is yet another lingerie-like element that became a major street style trend, and we can thank the stylish, fashion-forward celeb set for offering up inspiration behind the look. Kim Kardashian was the first celeb to debut the style as her little sister, Kylie Jenner, was quick to follow suit — and the trend is everywhere we turn, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Ashley Graham embracing the sexy style.

Want to embrace the trend but not sure how you can pull it off? Well, you’re in luck! Celeb stylist Brad Goreski teamed up with Marshalls to break down the hottest summer trends and we got the chance to pick his brain on the latest fashion craze — and what you should wear it with.

“Wearing a corset belt is all about accentuating the waist, so I love to pair it with an outfit that otherwise wouldn’t do that, like a shift dress or super flowy maxi dress,” Brad said. We especially love the way it looks with a baggier dress or t-shirt dress that wouldn’t normally highlight your waist, making it great for any gal who wants to show off her curves!

His best piece of advice? Don’t overdo it! The belt is already adding a sexy factor to your outfit and you should want to keep the focus on your stylin’ accessory. “My favorite way to wear this look is pairing a lace corset belt with a masculine shirt dress and high heel ankle boots. This combo instantly amps up the sexy without revealing a ton of skin and is perfect for date night, because it gives off just the right amount of surprise,” he added.

What do you think of the corset belt trend? Are you loving this latest look?