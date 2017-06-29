Tour De France 2017: How To Watch The Cycling Extravaganza & More Need To Know Info

Viva le Tour! It’s almost time for the 2017 Tour de France, the biggest cycling event in the world. Don’t get left behind – find out when the Tour starts, who’s the favorite to win and how you can watch every thrilling moment!

When is the 2017 Tour de France and how can we watch it? Nearly 200 riders from 22 teams will take their mark in hope of winning the prestigious yellow jersey. The 104 th edition of this Grand Tour will start on July 1 and will continue until the grand finale on July 23. Coverage of this year’s event will be broadcast on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports Network, according to Bicycling.com. Each day’s event begins around 7:30 AM ET, and the coverage will also be broadcast on the NBC Sports App. So, if you’re on the run, you won’t have to worry about missing a single second.

What is the 2017 Tour de France route? It really should be called Tour of France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, because the start of the race (le Grand Départ) takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany. Day 2 takes the riders from Germany to Liege in Belgium, and they finish Day 3 in Longy, a commune in the northeastern part of France. Yes, the Tour de France doesn’t actually reach France until the third day. The route then goes to Mondorf-les-Bains in Luxembourg. From there, the tour zig-zags its way through France’s eastern parts before dipping down. However, it’s not where you start but where you finish, and the Tour de France will finish in Paris.

Out of the nearly 200 racers, only four have a realistic chance of winning. 198 cyclists, on 22 teams, will compete in the 2017 Tour de France, but due to this year’s course, there are only four who could pull out a win. “[Chris] Froome, [Richie] Porte, [Nairo] Quintana — maybe [Alberto] Contador,” Andrew Talansky, 28, told Business Insider. “Given the Tour route this year, it’ll reward aggressive racing. Unless you’re one of maybe three people in the world who can legitimately win the Tour this year, then, you know, you’re not looking to win the Tour.”

Chris Froome, 32, has won three Tours de France, but has gone winless in 2017 (so far.) Naira, 27 has won the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España, while Alberto Contador, 34, has won two Girs, three Vueltas and two Tours. Richie Porte, 32, has yet to win a grand tour – yet – but he’s won the Tour Down Under and Tour of Romandie. He also climbed 17700 feet in a three-week training bloc, meaning that he’s got the physical endurance to handle any rough road course. Could this be the year that the Australian finally wins the Tour?

