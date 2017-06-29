‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’ Recap: Brandon’s Showcase Goes Wrong & Deb Steals The Show

Just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier on ‘GUHHATL’ this week’s episode happened. It just wasn’t a good week for Brandon. He fought with Toya, his showcase was a disaster and Miss Deb had to step in!

Brandon and Reginae‘s weeks-long fight has hit its climax on this week’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta! As seen on last week’s episode, when he showed up to Reginae’s birthday dinner — which Bow Wow held so they could make up — things didn’t necessarily go as planned. When Brandon wouldn’t apologize for his comments about her father, Lil Wayne, he stormed out and was confronted by Toya. And, that’s where we left off. SO, let’s into into this week’s tea.

Toya rips into Brandon — When Brandon tried to hightail it out of Reginae’s birthday dinner, Toya met him on his way out. “You are messing with the wrong one,” Toya said in the confessional before she gave it to Brandon. She defended Wayne’s career to Brandon. “Wayne have people that’s way bigger than you. I don’t know who you think you are,” Toya argued. “You can’t save him [Wayne], because he already saved himself. You’re talking about a legend!” During their argument, Brandon actually admitted that he said he “could have help Lil Wayne’s career.” And, Toya went off because she’s been biting her tongue.

Ayana has two major moments with her father, Dj Hurricane — Remember a few weeks back when Ayana told her father she wanted him to cut her a check to start her own clothing line? Well, that check was received! After she quit her job, Ayana got to work, designing three different pieces for a future collection. And, when she pitched them to her father, he agreed to give her the money.

Then, she confronted Hurricane for the first time about her girlfriend, Amy. Ayana explained that her parents “weren’t so understanding” that she gay when she first came out. And, she’s never introduced any of her girlfriends to her parents. Hurricane wasn’t open to the idea at first. But, he finally gave in and said that Amy should come over for dinner.

Bow goes out and things get wild — When Bow and his friends went out to let loose on his night off, things got hostile. DJ, Funkmaster Flex tweeted, “FYI: Bowwow is F–king finished out here! FACTS! His records is trash!” And, that’s when Bow and his friends became pissed and the Twitter war commenced.

Bow: “NYC y’all approve of this? A fake screaming dj who blows kisses and wears lugboots? #Fireflunkflex” Bow replied.

Flex: “You a mumble rapper Bow Wow!!”

Bow: “haaa!!! Truth hurts. You top5 worst rapper of all time!!! Facts!

Bow enlists the help of his uncle, Snoop Dogg and contemplates retirement — Snoop gave Bow valuable advice and said that he just needs to stick to his craft and make a “universal record.” Snoop told him that retirement was a bit outlandish since he, himself hasn’t even retired. And, in the end, Bow was motivated to get back in the studio. It turned out that Funk’s comments motivated him to get over his writers block and he went in the studio and crushed it.

Ayana’s girlfriend, Amy finally meets DJ Hurricane — Amy wasn’t feeling it but she did it for Ayana. Things didn’t exactly go as smooth to start. Hurricane came right at Ayana with a bit some sly comments and Ayana had to step in. But, things simmered down with Hurricane and Ayana and Amy started to fight at the table. Ayana said that amy is so up and down with their relationship and Hurricane suggested that they should split up.

Brandon’s first-ever showcase goes horribly wrong — When his technical team has trouble getting the sound to work, Brandon flipped. The crowd was unable to hear the performers and even Bow said that it sounded like “sh-t.” Miss Deb cut the showcase short and said that it was “disrespectful” to the guests that the sound wasn’t working. She even said that everyone should have just left.

However, things turned around when they finally got the sound fixed. Brandon’s act, “Brave” aka his “babies,” killed it and Miss Deb eyed them up. But, when his next act, “Honey B”, took the stage, she forgot her words. The crowd became confused and Brandon went off. “Anytime you’re in the business and you mess up, you’re not supposed to let anyone know,” Brandon said in front of everyone. Then, he told her that they had to have a talk.

In the end, Miss Deb scolded Brandon and called his show “a mess.” She yelled at him for not being in control and being too harsh. So, Miss Deb had to take over and give Honey B a pep talk. But, Brandon became pissed that Miss Deb stole his thunder

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miss Deb overstepped at the showcase?