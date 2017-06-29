‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’ Preview: Brandon & Toya Argue At Reginae’s Bday Party

Don’t mess with momma Wright! In this EXCLUSIVE clip for tonight’s new episode of ‘GUHHATL’, Reginae’s birthday party takes a dark turn when Brandon arrives! After the two get into it, Toya confronts him and she goes off! Watch here!

Yes, the Brandon and Reginae saga continues… And, this time, they’re taking their fight to the dinner table! At Reginae’s 18th birthday dinner — that Bow Wow put together — she gets angry when Brandon won’t apologize for their past spats. After Brandon gets heated, he leaves the table and demands that the cameras don’t follow him. But, come on, this is Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta… those cameras are catching it all, Brandon!

And, when he tries to slip away, he runs right into Toya, who’s waiting to rip into him. In case you’re not caught up, Brandon and Reginae’s fight has been going on for weeks, and Toya’s been biting her tongue, holding off on confronting him. But, on Reginae’s special day, you don’t mess with her momma.

So, Brandon recaps the dinner table fight to Toya, and actually admits that he said, “I could have helped your fathers career” to Reginae. Now, while we desperately want to sympathize with Brandon, we just can’t. How do you make such a comment that you could’ve helped Lil Wayne‘s career? He’s Lil Wayne!

“You are messing with the wrong one,” Toya says in the confessional before she “steps to Brandon.” She defends Wayne’s career to Brandon and argues that Brandon is just trying to make it in the industry. “Wayne have people that’s way bigger than you. I don’t know who you think you are,” Toya argued. “You can’t save him [Wayne], because he already saved himself. You’re talking about a legend!” Then, Toya defends Reginae and says that Brandon shouldn’t have made his Black Lives Matter comment to her [a few episodes ago], because she didn’t have anything to do with that.

Meanwhile, Bow, Reginae, and Zonnique — who vows to stay out of things, especially because she and Brandon have their own issues — are back at the table, still wondering why Brandon just can’t apologize. And, Bow sums it up in the confessional as the clip ends. “When it comes to hip hop and with people beefing, people don’t understand that sh-t happens… now Toya’s involved. This sh-t can get real,” Bow says. Things are just getting started!

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 PM|8PM C on WE tv. Be sure to catch tonight’s [June 29] episode, “99 Problems and Sound Is One” and head back to HollywoodLife.com for the full recap!

