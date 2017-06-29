‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ season 3 going to be intense! Romeo finds himself in the middle of a huge fight, Boogie’s bad decision comes back to bite him, and more. Watch the all-new teaser now!

When it comes to Growing Up Hip Hop, you know there’s going to be drama. The first season 3 trailer reveals a lot of the juicy moments you can expect to see this season. With all the spotlight on these descendants of hip hop royalty, there can come a darkness. In the first few moments of the trailer, Romeo Miller, 24, gets into a fight in New Orleans that puts his family’s empire in jeopardy. Later, Romeo is forced to deal with his actions when the paparazzi asks him if it’s true he trashed a restaurant in New Orleans.

But Romeo isn’t the only star dealing with drama this season. Damon “Boogie” Dash, 24, has to face the fallout from the DUI he got back in May 2016. He asks a man who appears to be his lawyer what the worst case scenario is regarding his arrest. “You could go to jail,” the man says, rocking Damon to his core. Is anyone else’s jaw on the floor yet? And this is just the trailer!

Meanwhile, new mom Angela Simmons, 29, finds herself caught in the middle of a nasty feud between her sisters, Vanessa and Daryan. On top of that bad blood, her relationship with her fiance is on the rocks. Will Angela end up turning to her old flame, Romeo? Egypt Criss, 18, finds out some shocking family secrets, and Kristinia DeBarge, 27, becomes the subject of a vicious rumor that threatens to destroy her comeback. She also has to deal with a young woman who claims to be a secret love child from her dad’s marriage to Janet Jackson, 51, over three decades ago! How will the heirs of hip hop legends handle all the controversy? The third season of WEtv’s hit show Growing Up Hip Hop, premieres July 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the new season of Growing Up Hip Hop? Let us know!