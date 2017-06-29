Is Drake The Real-Life ‘Good Luck Chuck?’: 4 Women That Found Love After Dating Him

In the 2007 classic film ‘Good Luck Chuck,’ Dane Cook plays a man notorious for being the last guy women sleep with before finding their soul mate. Now looking at Rihanna, JLo, and more stars, that seems to be happening to Drake IRL!

Maybe it’s time for Drake, 30, to brush up on his 2007 rom-coms! It seems like Drake goes through girls like we go through donuts… quickly. However, each of the women he’s dated have found Prince Charming quickly after they split. We thought that sounded familiar, and then we remembered the Dane Cook movie Good Luck Chuck! The premise of the 2007 movie is that the main character is cursed so that every woman that sleeps with him finds her soulmate afterwards… and it’s never him. Could Drake be suffering a similar fate?! Hear us out.

Drake and Serena Williams began allegedly seeing each other in Aug. 2015. They went on dates. Drake sat court-side at the U.S. Open. They seemed serious. And then they split! However, it only took a couple of months before news broke that Serena had moved on with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. Now they’re engaged AND expecting a baby!

Then, in late 2016, Drake started hanging out with Jennifer Lopez. The triple-threat and the rapper were spotted in Vegas, made out in night clubs, and had us thinking she was the one! But once again, just months later, JLo started dating Alex Rodriguez. FREAKIN’ A-ROD! They seem VERY serious. Their kids have met, they spent Easter together, and even traveled to other countries to do charity work. Now that’s boyfriend material.

After years and years of friendship with Rihanna, Drake decided 2016 was a good time to take their relationship to the next level. They even got matching tattoos! It seemed like finally Drake was committed to someone that was committed to him. Yet, once again, they broke up. And on June 28 we learned that Rihanna is now dating a wealthy Saudi businessman named Hassan Jameel. They were spotted making out in a pool, but then HollywoodLife.com learned it’s much more serious. They’ve even said ‘I love you’ already!

If you still need just a little more convincing that Drake is pulling a GLC, we have a bonus! You may not have know that Drake once took Tyra Banks on a date, as he admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. Guess who she started dating soon after? Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, the man she now currently had a 1-year-old child with! It sounds to us like Drake needs to find the goth girl that cursed him in high school (or at Degrassi?) and beg her to undo it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake is cursed? Let us know!