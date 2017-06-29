Eating A High Protein Breakfast Can Curb Cravings — Goodbye Chips, Hello Abs

Can eating a high protein breakfast actually curb cravings & make you lose weight? The answer is yes & you have to hear these expert doctor tips!

The myth about eating a hearty, protein-packed breakfast has been around for years, and we wanted to know — if you eat a high protein breakfast, can it curb your cravings? Yes, it actually can, and Heather Leidy, PhD, an associate professor of nutrition & exercise physiology at the University of Missouri, explained, “When we skip breakfast, we have elevations in morning and afternoon hunger, plus a desire to eat and a reduced fullness or satiety. We also have elevations in ghrelin, a hormone known to increase hunger, and reductions in PYY, a hormone known to increase satiety.”

Heather conducted a survey and explained, “The high protein breakfast meals in our study included two ounces of lean beef and two servings of eggs.” Heather’s study found that eating a high protein breakfast actually does work, “A high protein breakfast reduces unhealthy snacking by approximately 200 kcal,” she shared with Today’s Dietitian.

Why Breakfast Is Best

Stuart Phillips, PhD, a professor of kinesiology & director of the McMaster Centre for Nutrition, Exercise, and Health Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, said, “breakfast is the meal after your longest fast. We’ve gone without eating (most of us) for eight to 10 (perhaps more) hours, and this meal sets the stage, so to speak. Metabolically, it’s like starting the day putting the right fuel in the system, and it kick-starts the repair and recovery processes.”

As if that wasn’t enough proof, Keri Glassman, registered dietitian & author of ‘Slim Calm Sexy Diet: 365 Proven Food Strategies for Mind/Body Bliss,’ said, “Starting the day without a good breakfast is like trying to build a house without laying a foundation. You’re going to over-consume or you’re going to crash.”