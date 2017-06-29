Cristiano Ronaldo Cradles His Newborn Twins In His Arms: Meet The New ‘Loves’ Of His Life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s a father of 3! The soccer star shocked fans by sharing a precious pic of himself posing with 2 newborns, & he HAS confirmed that the children are his! Even cuter, he called them the ‘loves’ of his life.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, introduced the new “loves” of his life to the world on June 29 with a beyond precious Instagram post. In the pic, the athlete poses in a chair holding two babies — one in each hand. One baby sports a pink dress while the other is in blue. How cute is that? The soccer superstar reportedly used a surrogate to have the kids, and they were born earlier this month. “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤,” Cristiano captioned the super sweet photo.

“I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child,” Cristiano’s rep Ruben Malaret revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As for the gender of the twins, he did post an official photo where you can see a baby in a pink dress and the other baby in a blue jumper — perhaps that says it all.” The babies are named Eva and Mateo, according to reports out of Portugal, however, the new father hasn’t confirmed one way or the other yet. The soccer stud already has one son, 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and, as Ruben confirmed, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is pregnant with another child of his as well. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins,” Ruben added.



In order to meet the twins, Cristiano was allowed to leave the Confederations Cup following a semi-final exit to Chile. He wrote on Facebook, “I was with the national team, giving my everything as always, despite knowing my children had been born. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach our main sporting objective, but I am certain we will continue to make the Portuguese people happy.” He added, “The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team manager were considerate towards me and it is something which I will never forget. I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

An official statement read, “The president of the Portuguese Football Association and the manager were informed before the Confederations Cup that the national captain Cristiano Ronaldo had become a father.” So there you have it! Congrats, Cristiano!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think these twins are actually Cristiano’s kids?