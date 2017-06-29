Cara Delevingne Reveals How ‘Badass’ Rihanna Was On The Set Of Valerian: She Was ‘Incredible’

Hassan Jameel isn’t the only fan of Rihanna! Cara Delevingne gushed over the singer in an interview on June 29, and it’s everything! Cara bragged about how ‘incredible it was to watch RiRi in action while filming ‘Valerian’!

Cara Delevingne, 24, and Rihanna, 29, are girl squad goals! Cara had nothing but compliments for Rihanna when she was asked about working with her on their upcoming film, Valerian! “I’ve seen her work in the studio, in concert, in meetings. But to see her act was incredible,” Cara gushed during an interview with Glamour. And, things only got better!

Then, Cara recalled an intimate story from filming, where Rihanna proved why she’s such a badass. “There was a moment where Luc [Besson, 58, the film’s director] was trying to make her cry, to be emotional,” the model explained. “He was like, ‘Imagine that you get told that your song hasn’t gone to number one and your performance is really bad.’ I knew she wasn’t going to give a sh-t — that’s not the way to get into her emotion. And she literally said, ‘You’re kidding me? I couldn’t care less.’ That was funny.” Lol!

And, it turns out that Cara and Rihanna are very similar when it comes to their acting craft. The way Rihanna handled direction on set is similar to the way Cara takes cues. After she shared Rihanna’s on-set story, Cara admitted that Besson told her that both she and Rihanna are alike. “Luc said we were similar in that, once the trust was there, we became clay he could mold.” Amazing!

In the upcoming film — which hits theaters July 21 — Cara plays Laureline; a “badass” who is a Spatio-Temporal Agent and “does the intelligent work” as Valerian’s partner, Cara revealed. The interviewer told Cara that Besson said she was perfect for the role of Laureline, to which the model replied, “He’s lying.” Um, we don’t think so, Cara! Check out the trailer for Valerian, below!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to check out Valerian in theaters?