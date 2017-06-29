Cara Delevingne’s Icy Blonde Hair For ‘Glamour’: Shaving My Head Was ‘Liberating’

Cara looks like a sexy ice queen on the cover of ‘Glamour’ magazine’s August issue. The model and actress stars in the upcoming film ‘Valerian’ and dishes on her confidence secrets, including what it was like to shave her head!

Cara Delevingne, 24, made our jaws drop in April when she shaved her head for her upcoming movie Life In A Year, where she plays a very sick young woman. Now, she’s telling Glamour magazine that the chop was “Totally liberating. But it does feel like people read my mind more. I feel like people see my thoughts.” In the August issue, she’s featured with slightly longer hair, as her locks grow in. The icy blonde pixie is so sexy and cute on Cara — we love it! For this fun new shoot, her makeup was done by Lisa Eldridge and her hair was done by Ward Stegerhoek.

Cara is our confidence icon — she does everything 100 percent and seemingly with no regrets. She spoke about her self-worth and “fake” compliments: “Isn’t that the weirdest thing when you get pissed off [at a compliment]? Personally I take it as they are 100 percent lying. A man said to me, ‘Paper Towns is my favorite movie.’ I thought, I do love that movie, but I know you’re lying. He was a 35-year-old man! I was confused: Does he just want to see if I believed him or not? I just said, ‘It’s my favorite movie too.’ … I think each of us has to look at the root of the issue as to why we cannot feel good about ourselves often enough to celebrate ourselves. It’s larger than what’s happening in the moment of receiving a compliment. Everyone has to figure out why they don’t agree with what’s being said. It’s a self-confidence thing.”

Cara also said that mentally and physically she is in the best shape, thanks to her Valerian training: “We trained every day. I’ve never been so strong. You want to feel like you could actually kick a massive alien down! I meditated, I practiced yoga, I ate well, I slept a lot. You can’t embrace anything wholeheartedly without a clear head.”

