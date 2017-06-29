Bianca Ryan: Original ‘AGT’ Winner Is Back With Epic New Music After Wild Health Scare

Bianca Ryan has been through a lot since she won the first season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ at 11 years old. Here, the songstress premieres her catchy new single ‘Man Down,’ and opens up about what she learned from her scary vocal journey!

Watch the exclusive premiere of Bianca Ryan‘s new song “Man Down” below, and click through the gallery for photos from her visit to HollywoodLife.com. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What’s “Man Down” about?

This song digs a little deeper than skin surface and definitely shows a more vulnerable side of me both lyrically and vocally. It’s about the whole break-up/make-up pattern and how I thought I had it, but it just became to be too much for me to handle. It’s also about how you’re tired of being in the front lines, and comparing love to a battlefield. I know a lot of people have been through this, where they had their whole life planned with a person, only to have it all just blow up. But sometimes a new road in a completely new direction appears!

This song, and ones like “What I Gotta Do,” marks a new direction for you musically. How did that transformation happen?

I’ve been away for a while, out of the spotlight. I went back to regular school and I wasn’t being tutored — I wanted to live a normal life. I found myself, and who I wanted to be. I went out and got a tattoo and dyed my hair and got in trouble! After a while, I found who I am as a songwriter as well, and wanting to tell my story rather than someone else’s, because I sang covers for so long. I wanted people to relate to me.

You’re working on your new EP Part One – The Reintroduction. What can we expect from the album?

It’s like starting over! I get to have creative input now, and I’m having a ball learning how everything works. Each song gets deeper and more vulnerable with me, because I opened up when I sat down to write them. Each song will mature with me, and with my audience as well. I think they’re going to enjoy it!

Do you want to tour once it’s out? Who would you want to tour with?

Once the EP’s out, I would love to! My number one to open for is Meghan Trainor.

A lot has happened since you won the very first season of America’s Got Talent in 2006. Can you take us through that journey?

After AGT, I was singing a lot at a young age, touring the world, sometimes multiple shows a day. After a while, I realized that it was starting to hurt to sing, and I went to a vocal doctor when I was 17. It came to be that one side of my vocal chords were paralyzed, so I had to get surgery. After that healed, which took about a year, I put out more music. I felt good, and healthy. But when another year went back and I went for a checkup because I had a sore throat, I found out I had blood vessels on my vocal chords! I had to get those lasered off, and luckily the vocal doctor is amazing. Miraculously, I didn’t scar. Everything is good now, and for the first time in a while I feel on top of the world and I’m back where I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m really thankful.

What’s the weirdest show you’ve ever played?

I did a venue in Japan that was really high-class, and it was fun, but every time I finished a song, the audience wouldn’t clap at all. I thought it was because they didn’t like it, but apparently that have a rule in this place that they weren’t allowed to clap until the end of the whole set! I wish I had known that before, because it was so awkward!

Finally, who would you love to collaborate with one day?

I’d love to sing with John Mayer. I love that raw sound and blues.

Look for Bianca’s EP Part One – The Reintroduction in July!