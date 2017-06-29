Bella Thorne just dropped her first new music in 3 years today, and we’re living for it! Listen to ‘Just Call,’ a duet with Prince Fox, right here. Tell us — it your song of the summer?

Bella Thorne, 19, has hopped back on the music train, and we love it! Her new track “Just Call” is a collaboration with DJ Prince Fox and it’s a bop. “It’s no surprise you left this hole,” she sings on the track, and we have to wonder which ex she’s referencing! “Just call if you need me,” she also croons during the chorus. It’s dancey track that will get you moving in no time, especially when that beat drops. So good — you can listen to the full song, her first since 2014’s “Call It Whatever,” right here (via NYLON.)

Bella first teased the song on her Snapchat on June 28, sharing snippets of her hanging out with Prince Fox (Sam Lassner) on the set of a shoot. “Sam and I met at a party and he was like, yo, I wrote this song and it’s amazing, I want you to be on it,” Bella explained in one snap about how the song got made. “I said, ‘I want to do a duet because you’re a way better singer than me,’ and he was like, ‘Sure.'” Love it!

Of course, we’re hoping that this means Bella will be releasing a solo single soon, or possibly a full album. She’s been focusing on acting for a few years now, but we definitely miss her pop jams! To hold you over in the meantime, hear “Just Call” at the link above.

If you wanna hear my new song with @princefoxmusic exclusively, hit up @nylonmag rn #justcall A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Just Call?” Tell us if you’re pumped that Bella is making music again, and if you want more!