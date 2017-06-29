Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: Friends Fear She’ll Get Burned By Their Friends With Benefits Romance

Bella Thorne’s friends are reeling over her surprising casual hookups with bad boy Scott Disick and fear she’s going to get emotionally hurt. Find out all the EXCLUSIVE details of their disapproval here!

The sudden reunion of Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, doesn’t have everyone jumping for joy! Bella’s friends are scared the young star is going to get her heart broken over their no strings attached relationship, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Bella’s friend are really worried about her relationship with Scott,” a source revealed. “She is telling everyone she has it totally under control and that’s she’s not emotionally invested, she just thinks he’s hot and fun. It’s a friends with benefits relationship that they both seem cool with. But everyone who knows her knows that despite her tough exterior Bella is very sensitive and could get really hurt.” Oh no! This news is not entirely shocking considering some of the things Bella has said about Scott in the recent past. See some of the sexiest pics of Bella and Scott’s whirlwind romance here!

Scott’s definitely been known to be wild and enjoy sexy times with his fair share of ladies. Is this something the actress can handle? We’re not so sure. “Scott is such a player and his partying is out of control,” our source continued. “But Bella says he has a really huge heart and treats her like a queen. But he’s never going to be loyal to her and she will end up getting her heart broken.” Hmm…what a conundrum!

Before Bella started hanging out with Scott again, she was rumored to be dating her ex Gregg Sulkin, 25. Scott, on the other hand, was seen out and about with various women from Hailey Baldwin to Chloe Bartoli . It seems no one knows for sure how this controversial couple's relationship will progress but luckily Bella has her new film, You Get Me, released on June 23, to be excited about!

