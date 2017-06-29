Bella Hadid Drops Jaws In Stunning Wedding Dress Photo Shoot — Eat Your Hearts Out, Boys

Bella Hadid is going to have a line of gentlemen just dying to marry her after seeing how amazing she looked in a wedding dress on June 29!

Bella Hadid may be single at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock a bomb wedding dress! The 20-year-old super model was doing a bridal photo shoot in Italy on June 29, and she was a total showstopper. Bella tried on a bevvy of stunning gowns, but our fave was a massive white wedding dress fit for Carrie Bradshaw. The beautiful masterpiece featured a semi-sheer lace bodice with an elegant high neckline. However, the best part was the billowing skirt covered in miles of fluffy tulle. So glamorous! See all the pics, here.

We’re sure that the look had some of Bella’s former beaus regretting ending their relationship. Bella was hanging out with Drake a lot but that seems to have fizzled out. Before that she was with The Weeknd for years, but he quickly moved on with Selena Gomez. We’re sure that both of them can’t help but picture the model at the end of the aisle in THAT dress!

Apart from the wedding gown, Bella rocked some other equally amazing looks. She wore a long black dress that was simple in silhouette, except for a sash of crystals that cascaded around her neckline and down her body, highlighting her cleavage. She also rocked a slinky nude number covered in sparkling jewels while riding on a boat. However it was her delicate gloves that really elevated the ensemble! Keep being gorgeous, girl.

