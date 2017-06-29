Fresh Off Fifth Harmony’s European Tour, Pop Singer Aleem Premieres His Epic ‘Taken By You’ Video

Fifth Harmony chose Aleem to open for them on their 7/27 European tour, and it’s easy to see why. Once you watch his stunning new music video for ‘Taken By You,’ we guarantee that you’ll be in love!

Over email, Aleem told us all about what he’s been working on, who he’d most like to tour with one day and more! But before you read on, watch his gorgeous new video for “Taken By You” via our exclusive premiere:

What’s the inspiration behind the “Taken By You” song and music video?

“Taken By You” is a story about the desire for wanting that one person in your life and allowing yourself to eliminate any barriers that hold you back from truly being “taken.” The inspiration for the video came from the desire for this individual that has consumed me to the point where I see myself changing and needing help, but can’t drag anyone under the “spell” that has taken over me.

Can we expect another album soon?

Yes! I’ve been writing and recording with an amazing team for the past few months and I can’t wait to share all that’s been brewing! Releasing new music is always my priority, and I definitely have plans to put out a collection of music in the near future.

How about a tour?

I am currently in the process of putting tour dates together for the US and the UK!

Who would you love to tour with?

Bruno Mars or The Chainsmokers. Both artists have such passionate fanbases and their live shows are extremely electric and entertaining. As for the Chainsmokers, one of the writers I wrote with on my EP Open Letters co-wrote “Don’t Let Me Down” and way back when I remember him mentioning to be on the lookout for this group because they were on the rise! The Chainsmokers craft such smashing hits and it would be amazing to be able to tour with them.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Inside Out” is one that I have a special connection with. It’s about finding the balance in relationships when dealing with the good and bad, and learning how to better yourself in order to make your relationship successful. I wrote it at 2 AM in the studio, making sure each line was well-crafted to help paint the overall picture. It’s story that I felt from the beginning a lot of people could relate to.

Anything else in the pipeline?

I can’t ​give away too much right now, but I’m really excited to release new music and videos this summer! ​Also, we are setting up more live ​​performance because I love to be on the road​. It’s such an incredible feeling to ​play new music and meet my fans!

Learn more about Aleem here.