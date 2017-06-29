This Is The Best Thing For Acne AND Aging In One — This Celeb Derm Shares Her #1 Pick

Kate Somerville is synonymous with amazing celebrity skincare, and she has one ingredient which she says is her FAVORITE. It’s a powerhouse for both acne AND aging — so it’s perfect for us 30 somethings.

Kate Somerville has millions of fans for her amazing skincare line and her clinic has tons of celebrity regulars like Anna Kendrick, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Meghan Markle, Bella Thorne, Nina Dobrev and so many more! I’m in my thirties but I still suffer from adult acne from time to time. I’m also concerned about aging and wrinkles, so I asked Kate if she had any miracle ingredients that she recommends I start using. Kate told HollywoodLife.com: “One of the most important anti-aging ingredients available to us is Retinol. I have all of my clients over the age of 30 use Retinol 2-3 times per week.”

She continued: “There are so many benefits to Retinol: it stimulates collagen, removes environmental damage, aids in wrinkle reduction, helps with breakouts, reduces scaring, minimizes pore size, helps skin texture, helps to remove brown spots… it does all of it! Retinol can be harsh to skin, so I developed all of my retinol products to be time released and/or formulated with hydrating properties to deliver the benefits of retinol without irritating or drying skin.” Retinol does it all, guys! And she’s right — it’s important to pick the right retinol product so your skin doesn’t have a reaction to the strong ingredient.

As far as her top product pick, she says: “My DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol is a gentle way to increase retinol usage as it’s hydration (Hyaluronic Acid) coupled with retinol. PFC oxygen carriers bring retinol into deep layers of skin where it’s needed without giving surface burn. It gives skin an instant boost of hydration and plumps fine lines and wrinkles for a smooth, refreshed look.” We’re sold!

