‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King’s Original A.D. Will Blow Your Mind

‘Pretty Little Liars’ showrunner had ideas for A.D. other than Spencer’s evil twin, Alex Drake. She reveals the character she had in mind to be A.D. and why she decided not to make one of the Liars the big bad villain.

“Originally my mind was going to Wren as A.D., but we had to be realistic and there have been times when we really needed a character who wasn’t a series regular and we couldn’t get them on the show,” Marlene King told Entertainment Weekly. “The show is so deeply rooted in mythology and I’ve always said you have to know the ending before you know the beginning or else it won’t make sense, so that dictated that we needed to make A.D. someone who was a series regular.”

Wren, played by Julian Morris, 34, was on the show through season 4. The character returned in the final season, and Marlene admitted to our sister site TVLine that Julian was only available for one day. As Marlene said, she wanted someone who was a series regular on the show so she could flesh out the storyline. So her idea to make Wren A.D. just didn’t work out. But, hey, she had people going for a long time. Many fans believed Wren was A.D. until the series finale.

Another popular theory fans had was that one of the five Liars would ultimately be A.D. However, Marlene admitted that she “could never justify that being true because the show was always about their unconditional friendship.” Okay, that totally makes sense.

In the end, Spencer’s evil twin, Alex Drake was A.D., which was a brilliant move. Mary Drake gave birth to twins and sold her to a wealthy British family. They eventually gave her up, and Alex had a less-than stellar life. Wren ran into Alex at a bar and thought she was Spencer. Wren introduced Alex to Charlotte and she got filled in all things Spencer Hastings and Rosewood. Alex basically wanted to be Spencer and pretended to be her in multiple instances. When Charlotte was killed, Alex sought revenge. In the end, Alex was taken down and ended up in Mona’s real-life dollhouse with Mary Drake.

