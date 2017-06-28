Troian Bellisario Debuts Dark New Look After ‘PLL’ Finale: See Her Hair Makeover

Dark and stormy! Troian Bellisario debuted a hair makeover on June 26, just in time for the series finale of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Do you love her new hue? Click below to see it better!

We’re still reeling over the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, which aired on June 27. Since star Troian Bellisario is free of her character(s) on the show, she can switch up her look! And she did just that on Monday, June 26. Her hairstylist David Stanwell showed off her new ‘do with the caption: “Monday Funday with @sleepinthegardn fresh cut and color… #HairByDave attitude #TroianBellisario HAHA love ya babe…xx 😘 #PLL #Finale.”

This is not the first hair makeover she’s had by any means. In December, after filming wrapped, she dyed the bottom of her hair pink and we LOVED IT. In January, she cut off quite a few inches off her famously long hair. She had such long waves at her 2016 wedding, she looked like a gorgeous mermaid! Now, her hair is shorter and darker than ever, just in time for summer.

Troian isn’t the only ‘Liar’ to have a hair makeover. Lucy Hale also went “shorter and darker” just in time for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show in April. Since everyone is free from their alter egos, they are itching to try new beauty trends! We don’t blame them — and everyone looks amazing! Troian’s retro, layered shag is so cool and chic — it’s old-school yet trendy, and totally seems to fit her personality.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Troian Bellisario’s hair makeover?