Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson For ‘Treating Her Like A Queen’ On Birthday

Khloe Kardashian has the best birthday present ever — the true love of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality star is gushing about how he treats her ‘like a queen’ every single day.

So sweet! Khloe Kardashian couldn’t contain her love for boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, as she turned 33 on June 27. The reality star took to Instagram to share with the world how much he means to her. “My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It’s actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it’s mainly because of this man right here!” she said in a caption next to an Instagram photo of the couple. “Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day!” Aww, we are melting over how wonderful it is that she has a man who loves and respects her so much, because Khloe totally deserves it!

“Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!!” she added. Koko shared a picture of the couple holding hands at the surprise birthday party that Tristan threw for her on June 25, and they looked SUPER glam. She rocked the heck out of a pink and black patterned Roberto Cavalli minidress that showed off her teeny tiny waist and perfectly toned legs. Tristan proved he’s totally right at home in the glitzy Kardashian world in a stylish patterned YSL shirt and Fendi glasses with some blingy necklaces. Click here to see pics of Khloe’s 33rd birthday party.

Tristan had already proclaimed his love and birthday wishes through his own Instagram post earlier in the day. He showed off three photobooth pics of the kissing couple and captioned it, “Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you.” OMG, we could not be happier that these two found each other!

Khloe posted another pic from her birthday celebration that was SO romantic. Tristan held her close and kissed her in front of brightly lit bulbs that spelled out “Koko” at her birthday bash. She captioned it “My King” and since he treats her like his queen, that is absolutely perfect!

