Zac Efron & Zendaya Soar Through The Air In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Trailer

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ‘The Greatest Showman’ trailer! Hugh Jackman stars as the legendary P.T. Barnum in this musical biopic that will have you high flying your way to theaters this Christmas.

Hugh Jackman, 48, has his dancing shoes on and he’s ready to show the world what he’s got in The Greatest Showman. In the first trailer for the highly anticipated film just released online, Hugh portrays P.T. Barnum in his early days of creating — you guessed it — the greatest show on earth. It’s 1881, and P.T. is ready to create show business by putting together the first-ever Barnum & Bailey circus. As you can see, he enlists the help of multiple different talents, including a tap dancing Zac Efron, 29, a stunning Zendaya, 20, as a trapeze artist, and the name that will be on everyone’s mind after seeing the film: newcomer Keala Settle. Needless to say, the trailer for The Greatest Showman gave us chills — and we can’t wait to see it in theaters!

Now if you’re not a fan of musicals, maybe you should re-consider this one. After all, the same song writers behind the Oscar-winning La La Land and Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) are also behind The Greatest Showman. Does that mean Hugh could finally win an Oscar? Shh, we don’t want to jinx it! Here’s the synopsis for the film, via Coming Soon: Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of The Greatest Showman? Are YOU excited to see Hugh, Zac and Zendaya in the musical when it hits theaters this Christmas? Comment below, let us know!