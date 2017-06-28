San Diego Comic-Con 2017 TV Schedule: Your Guide To Shows Heading To SDCC

It’s that time of year again! The lineup for San Diego Comic-Con has started rolling out, and some of the biggest TV shows are heading west. Bookmark this page now and keep refreshing for the latest updates.

Where do you go to celebrate 20 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Seth MacFarlane‘s newest space adventure and the voice casts of Spongebob Squarepants? Well yes of course, San Diego Comic-Con. The television panels have begun rolling in so we’re getting you started with a tentative schedule of what’s happening when. Here’s every TV panel we know, so far! We’ll keep updating as more get announced. Which are you most excited about?

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

TBD

THURSDAY, JULY 20

TBD | Legion (FX)



TBD | Rocko’s Modern Life: Return to Earth! (Nickelodeon)

WHO: Original show creator Joe Murray, director Cosmo Segurson and voice cast Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt) and Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head)

4:45 pm | Ghosted (Fox)

WHO: Executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, with cast members Craig Robinson, Adam Scott and Ally Walker

WHERE: Room 6BCF

TBD | The Strain (FX)

6pm | The Exorcist (Fox)

WHO: Executive producers Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch with cast members Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels and Kurt Egyiawan

WHERE: Room 6BCF

FRIDAY, JULY 21

TBD | Archer (FX)

TBD | Hey Arnold!: From Hillwood to the Jungle! (Nickelodeon) — Q&A + exclusive sneak peek

WHO: Original show creator Joe Murray, Cosmo Segurson (director) and voice cast members Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt), Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head)

TBD | Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) — Q&A

WHO: Executive producer Ciro Nieli, creators Kevin Eastman and Stan Sakai, and voice talent Sean Astin (Raphael), Rob Paulsen (Donatello), Greg Cipes (Michelangelo) and Eric Bauza (Tiger Claw)

TBD |The Gifted (Fox)

WHERE: Ballroom 20

4:15 pm | Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

WHO: Executive producers Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive, join voice cast H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy

WHERE: Indigo Ballroom

SATURDAY, JULY 22

TBD | SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom (Nickelodeon)

WHO: Voice cast Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) join Vincent Waller (supervising producer), Marc Ceccarelli (supervising producer), Mr. Lawrence (story editor, voice of Plankton), and Chris Finnegan, Seamus Walsh and Mark Caballero (Screen Novelties)

12pm | The Simpsons (Fox)

WHO: Creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike Anderson and director of The Simpsons Movie David Silverman

WHERE: Ballroom 20

1pm | Family Guy & American Dad! (Fox & TBS)

WHO: Family Guy executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin and voice cast Alex Borstein, Mike Henry and Jon Viener

American Dad‘s executive producer Matt Weitzman, voice cast Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane and Dee Bradley Baker

WHERE: Ballroom 20

4:15 pm | The Orville (Fox)

WHO: Creator/star Seth MacFarlane, producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga, and cast members Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman

WHERE: Room 6A

6-9PM | Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 20 Years of Slaying

Special fan event hosted by Legion M, with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products will feature trivia, a cosplay contest, an anniversary cake and drinks, a photo opp with an image of The Gentlemen, and interactive game stations and more. Register on the official Buffy Facebook page.

WHERE: Side Bar, Gaslamp Quarter

SUNDAY, JULY 23

1:30 pm | Mr. Mercedes (AT&T Audience Network)

WHO: Executive producer/director Jack Bender, and cast Harry Treadaway, Holland Taylor, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome and Breeda Wool