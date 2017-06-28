Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Butt Cheeks & Thong Beneath Mini Dress

Rita Ora left little to the imagination in a thigh-grazing, metallic mini dress as she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when the flash of the camera revealed her butt cheeks and thong underneath her dress.

Rita Ora, 26, is no stranger to showing off and rocking sexy, high-fashion looks on and off the red carpet, but she managed to show off way more than she bargained for when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her latest look as she celebrated her new song in a daring dress.

Rita looked like the ultimate disco queen in her red hot metallic mini by designer Paco Rabanne when she stepped out at Annabel nightclub in London on June 27, where the songstress was on hand to debut her new single, “Your Song.” She polished off the look with gold ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals which further elongated her legs and piled her hair on top of her head in curls as bronze eyeshadow added to the glam vibes of the outfit.

The thigh-grazing mini was already quite revealing, but once the flash from the camera hit the metallic frock it became sheer, making it clear that Rita was only wearing a thong beneath the frock — and it was on display, along with her butt cheeks, in the latest look.



Sheer dresses are always popular on the red carpet, but in this instance, it didn’t look like Rita meant to show off her booty in her latest look — but she handled it like a pro! In fact, this isn’t the first time the songstress flashed her underwear beneath a sheer silhouette — and while the thong is the swimwear trend of the summer the daring silhouette should probably be reserved for the beach.

What did you think of her wardrobe malfunction?