‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot? Marlene King Teases A Possible Reunion ‘Years From Now’

When creator Marlene King was asked whether or not she’s thinking about a reunion for Pretty Little Liars, she told our sister site, Deadline, “No. I feel like we’re just saying goodbye. I mean, we’ve talked about doing a panel somewhere, that kind of a reunion, but everybody’s gotta go off and stretch their creative muscles and really fly with their own wings a little bit. If the stars align at the right time and everybody’s available, then we could talk about something else, but that would be years from now.”

So if you’re hoping for a reunion or reboot of PLL, don’t hold your breath. It looks like it’ll be a while — if ever — before we get one. On a positive note, however, the cast seems open to the idea. During the series finale after-show on June 27, the cast was asked how they’d feel about doing a reboot of the series. Troian Bellisario, who played both Spencer Hastings and Alex Drake (A.D.) said she “would never want to pass up” such an opportunity. Lucy Hale also said she’d be open to it, but “it would have to do [the series] justice.”

The potential reboot could also feature new characters — specifically, the new high school girls we met in the series finale. When asked to touch upon that idea, Marlene told Deadline, “You know, it’s always possible. That’s not something that we’re talking about right now, but down the line a possible reboot of the show would be fun. But for right now that was just us wanting to say that even though this chapter in Rosewood ends, the creepy mythology of this town goes on.”

