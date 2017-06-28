‘Pretty Little Liars’: The A.D. Reveal Was The Show’s Best Twist Ever

‘Pretty Little Liars’ is over, and I can’t stop thinking about the A.D. reveal. The moment Alex Drake revealed herself to Spencer, my jaw hit the floor and is still there. The way the show introduced A.D. was absolutely iconic and here’s why.

You all know that I was all about the Spencer twin theory. Going into the finale, I thought there would be a big unmasking of Spencer’s twin as A.D. with all the Liars there to witness it happen. Boy, was I wrong in the best way. Marlene King and the writers came up with a truly genius way to reveal A.D. to the world. When Spencer was knocked unconscious, I knew we were preparing for the reveal. It felt like when you reach the height of a roller coaster, and there are those few moments before you plummet down.

Spencer woke up and looked at herself in the glass, only it wasn’t just Spencer. Alex Drake was mirroring Spencer and trying to mess with her. But then Alex stopped mimicking Spencer’s movements, and that’s when everything changed. I mean, that was just brilliant! All the pieces started coming together for me at that point. When Spencer woke up the next time, Alex Drake spilled the beans on everything.

While I wasn’t onboard with Alex’s British accent — come on, it was a little much — she did manage to tie all the loose ends together pretty well. The way Wren was incorporated into it all was very clever. I loved how Alex’s motives weren’t all about Charlotte, because let’s face it, Charlotte was actually terrible human. Alex became obsessed with Spencer and what she never had. Jealously is a cruel b*tch, guys. However, I will never forgive Alex for taking advantage of Toby like she did.

But where Alex messed up was trusting Mona, our queen. Mona ultimately double-crossed Alex and helped the Liars and their men find Spencer and Ezra. The episode ended with Mona giving us a glimpse of her real-life dollhouse, starring Alex and Mary Drake. Mona brought the show full circle. She started the gAme and she finished the gAme. They’ll be writing the A.D. reveal and the PLL ending in TV history books. What a classic.

HollywoodLifers, were you a fan of the PLL A.D. reveal? Let us know!