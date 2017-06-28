Portugal Vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup Semifinal Online

Goooal! It’s time for the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals, as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal against Chile on June 28, with the winner fighting for the cup in the final. The game is set for 2:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Outside of the final, this might be the most exciting matchup in the entire FIFA Confederations Cup. One one side of the pitch is the Euro 2016 champions, Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, arguably the greatest soccer player currently playing the game. On the other side, Chile, the team that dominated the 2015 Copa America cup. Both sides have remained lossless in this tournament, though Chile hasn’t really been the powerhouse that demolished Mexico, 7-0, in that 2015 tournament. Will La Roja step up their game when they meet Ronaldo’s side? Fans better tune in to watch.

Portugal surprised Mexico to take the top of Group A due to goal difference, putting El Tri in second place (though the Mexican team did advance.) A Selecção racked up the points in the closing match of group play, blowing past New Zealand in a dominant 4-0 victory. Ronaldo opened up the scoring with a penalty kick at the 33 rd minute. After that, Bernardo Silva, 22, Andre Silva, 21, and Nani, 30, all picked up goals to eliminate the Kiwis from the tournament. That display of force sent a clear message that Portugal is one of the favorites to raise the cup.

Chile, on the other hand, hasn’t really been an offensive juggernaut. They came in second behind Germany in Group B (but to be fair, Germany is the defending World Cup champions.) Chile blanked Cameroon, 2-0, but both the Germans and Australia held the team to a draw. Alexis Sanchez, 28, picked up his 31st goal against Germany, according to The Guardian, making his the all-time top goal scorer for the Chile national team, but left the match against Australia without another point under his belt. That kind of performance won’t do when facing Ronaldo, though not everyone is intimidated.

“Cristiano is a smartass,” Arturo Vidal, 30, midfielder for team Chile, said to reporters ahead of this game, per Daily Mail. For me he does not exist. I have already told my Bayern Munich teammate [and Germany international] Joshua Kimmich that we will meet again in the final!” That’s a lot of talk. Can Arturo and the rest of the Chilean team back it up?

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?