‘Bachelor’ Couple Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Defy Romance Trouble Rumors: Moving In Together

You can forget those breakup rumors about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details that the couple is already in the process of moving in together!

Whew! After some troubling reports that Nick Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29 were seen not getting along at Evan Bass and Carly Waddell‘s June 17th wedding, rumors spread that the pair who fell and love and got engaged on The Bachelor were on the outs. Not so fast! “Nick and Vanessa are not breaking up, not at all. They just got a new place together in LA and they’re in the middle of moving in. They’re taking things one step at a time, but they’re excited about their future together. Things are good,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As any fan of their season knows, this a a HUGE step for Vanessa, as she really didn’t want to leave her hometown of Montreal, Quebec. She has a large and tight-knit family there and relocating to another country for her man was going to be a total life changer, but she’s finally done it!

“Obviously like all couples they have their disagreements, it’s real life and they’re both very strong willed, but they always work it out. As far as the wedding planning it’s not happening quite yet, they don’t see any reason to rush, but they’re happy and moving forward,” our insider adds. Smart idea, as they need to spend more time living together and making sure that they’re completely compatible before walking down the aisle.

Neither Nick or Vanessa seemed in any hurry to get married after he romantically proposed to her in Finland during his season finale. Even on After the Final Rose they were pretty firm that they wanted to get to know each other better before taking the plunge and tying the knot. At least living under the same roof is a good step in the right direction. Time will tell if the Canadian special ed teacher can get used to being a resident in the City of Angels, but we’re sure Nick will do everything he can to make her feel at home in LA.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Vanessa will end up getting married? Or do you think they’ll eventually call off their engagement?