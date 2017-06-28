Mariah Carey Slams Her Ex Fiance James Packer As a ‘Motherf***er’ In New Interview

Yikes! Mariah Carey was NOT happy to be asked about her ex-fiance’s whereabouts. In an interview in Israel, she snapped ‘I don’t know where the motherf***er is!’

Mariah Carey, 47, is SO over and done with her ex-fiance James Packer, 49. Clearly she’s sick of hearing about the billionaire, and snapped when a reporter asked her about his current whereabouts. “I don’t know where the motherf***er is,” spat Mariah to Israel’s Channel 2 News. His location is a hot-button issue because James is allegedly being investigated for corruption for illegally gifting vacations and more to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to THR. Authorities have not been able to find him, but they shouldn’t rely on Mimi for help. “How am I supposed to know? I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on. I don’t. I don’t pay attention to it.” See pics of Mariah and James.

Though she’s on a business trip to promote her new partnership with Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, a local skin care line, Mariah has been forced to talk more about the investigation than products. The reporter mentioned that she enjoyed a meal with the president and James before they split, but she said she didn’t know of any wrongdoing. “I was eating the food. I was just there because I was invited to dinner.”

The interview certainly wasn’t an easy one. The reporter pushed for info about James having gifted the president tickets to her concert, to which she said “now they want to blame me? Someone wants to blame me for something now? What did I do? I didn’t do anything. I’m just trying to be, um, trying to do me.” You can watch the full wild interview, here.

